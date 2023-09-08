Why the Dave Clarks Should Watch Out

So much for business as usual.

The abrupt ouster of Dave Clark as CEO of Flexport is not just a story about the startup world rejecting a big tech (in this case Amazon) executive. It’s not just a story about a founder who regretted stepping aside, who probably didn’t love the life of a venture capitalist and decided to jump back in.

It’s really a story about how the playbook of the last few pandemic-fueled years has officially ended. It’s a story about the full extent of the distortion the pandemic brought—to businesses, to investors, to leadership—in so many corners of tech. And about how we are slowly, and in some cases painfully, trying to get back to something else.