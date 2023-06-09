Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading EdgeRead more

New York City this week. Photo by Getty.
Why the Return to the Office Is Inevitable

Photo: New York City this week. Photo by Getty.

For proponents of a return to working in the office, it’s two steps forward and one step back. The haze of Canadian smoke that hung over New York City and other parts of the East Coast this week gave people a reason to stay inside. Some schools shuttered their doors. People on the streets have been wearing masks. Yes, it has felt a bit like 2020. But no one should rush to buy Zoom Video stock. Unlike the pandemic, the fires won’t last. And the march back to the office is showing every sign of being unstoppable.

Just this week, Google toughened its in-office policies by telling employees it will consider their office attendance in personnel reviews, The Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms—which last week called employees back to the office three days a week—today held its first in-person all-hands meeting since 2020. The rhetoric from advocates of in-office work, including prominent businesspeople, is intensifying. Martha Stewart, who knows a thing or two about building a business, declared in an interview with Footwearnews.com that “you can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely.” Then there was yesterday’s New York Times report about two entrepreneurs who had left San Francisco during the pandemic for the wilds of Oregon but are now moving back to the Bay Area, feeling that they’re missing out on networking and other in-person meetups. 

Twilio Sells India Business ValueFirst, Issues Additional Proxy Materials
By Maria Heeter · June 8, 2023
Third-Party Reddit App Apollo to Shut Down
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 8, 2023
Google Says Office Attendance Will Count in Performance Reviews
By Jon Victor · June 8, 2023
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
A Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
By Sahil Patel and Theo Wayt
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Jonah Peretti. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive media/telecom
BuzzFeed Considers Sale of Complex Networks
By Sahil Patel
BuzzFeed is exploring a potential sale of Complex Networks, a digital media firm it acquired when going public in late 2021 for nearly $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Emad Mostaque, Vitalik Buterin and Grimes in the waters of Montenegro. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller.
Scene and Heard culture
The Hullabaloo of Zuzalu: Inside the Secret Pop-up City of Vitalik Buterin’s Dreams
By Margaux MacColl
Until it reached its planned obsolescence last week, the mythical city of Zuzalu was an intellectual wonderland.