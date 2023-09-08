Why There Will Never Be Another 200 Million Subscriber App

There aren’t many business books that tell you to fire your customers. But there should be.
Enterprise value > revenue was a big theme on this week's pod along with more conversation about the huge shifts happening in how consumer startups make money and get financed. I even got a John Malone fax story in.
Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.