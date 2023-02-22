Don’t read the news—make the news. Introducing The Information ProSave 50%

Published

Why We Are Launching The Information Pro

Jessica E. Lessin

I am delighted to share the launch of The Information Pro—a new tier of subscription that features our expanded org charts, brand-new databases based on our reporting, our new survey product and a specialized weekly newsletter.

To understand why we are launching The Information Pro, you have to go back to the beginning.

When I founded The Information nearly ten years ago, the internet was flooded with articles about tech companies. Most of them weren’t very good. Motivated to entertain readers and keep them clicking, publications weren’t taking technology companies and their businesses seriously nor thinking about them critically. That’s why I started The Information.

Now, the quality over quantity problem has spread into a new domain: data. Numerous services—often specialized by vertical—are charging astronomical fees for access to data that does little to help those customers stand apart. And often, the data isn’t accurate. The rush for volume leads to shortcuts and errors. Verification is in short supply.

Our newsroom feels this problem acutely. When we rely on these sources, we have to correct them. And so, over the years, we’ve built out our own tools based on something in too short supply: careful reporting with trusted and vetted sources. Those resources are what we are starting to share with you today.

New and existing subscribers can sign up for or upgrade to The Information Pro here.

It is early days for The Information Pro, and your input will be invaluable. We look forward to your feedback and requests!

Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.

