I am delighted to share the launch of The Information Pro—a new tier of subscription that features our expanded org charts, brand-new databases based on our reporting, our new survey product and a specialized weekly newsletter.

To understand why we are launching The Information Pro, you have to go back to the beginning.

When I founded The Information nearly ten years ago, the internet was flooded with articles about tech companies. Most of them weren’t very good. Motivated to entertain readers and keep them clicking, publications weren’t taking technology companies and their businesses seriously nor thinking about them critically. That’s why I started The Information.

Now, the quality over quantity problem has spread into a new domain: data. Numerous services—often specialized by vertical—are charging astronomical fees for access to data that does little to help those customers stand apart. And often, the data isn’t accurate. The rush for volume leads to shortcuts and errors. Verification is in short supply.

Our newsroom feels this problem acutely. When we rely on these sources, we have to correct them. And so, over the years, we’ve built out our own tools based on something in too short supply: careful reporting with trusted and vetted sources. Those resources are what we are starting to share with you today.

New and existing subscribers can sign up for or upgrade to The Information Pro here.

It is early days for The Information Pro, and your input will be invaluable. We look forward to your feedback and requests!