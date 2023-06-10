Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets FizzleRead more

The Weekend
culture venture capital space Published

Why We Must Love A Moonshot

Jon Steinberg

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.

Jon, our intrepid Weekender in Chief, is out. I’m happily subbing for him. 

Indeed, I feel particularly energized this week after spotting something I haven’t seen in what feels like for-ev-er: an actually audacious piece of technology—that might never take off. I’m talking, of course, about Apple’s newly debuted $3,499 VR-AR headset, the Vision Pro. Candidly, its launch marks the first time I’ve seriously wondered whether the mouse and keyboard will suffer the same fate as the electric typewriter. Still, the Vision Pro is hugely expensive and its exact market seems ill defined. But whether it flops or not, it has provided a welcome respite from the constant dreary drumbeat from Silicon Valley lately: budget cuts, layoffs, descending share prices. 

The reprieve is important. It’s nice to hear about a dreamy, if possibly fatally flawed, idea—a moonshot project. Moonshots are important. Even if they fail, they often inspire other moonshots. When I was talking about this with venture capitalist Josh Wolfe this week, he waxed on quite philosophically. “The detritus of failure is the combinatorial fodder of future success,” said Wolfe, whose Lux Capital backs a number of bluesky startups, like Hugging Face (artificial intelligence), Eikon Therapeutics (biotech) and Anduril (defense tech). 

Wolfe is also an investor in Varda Space Industries, the startup cofounded by the subject of this week’s cover story, Delian Asparouhov. In the piece, Margaux takes us inside Asparouhov’s overlapping worlds: He’s been groomed by Peter Thiel and Keith Rabois and recently elevated to partner at Thiel’s Founders Fund. Meanwhile, Founders Fund has backed his moonshot startup, Varda. It hopes to attract pharmaceutical contracts with autonomous drug-making laboratories that rocket through space, concocting new treatments using extended time in microgravity.

Asparouhov isn’t yet the same type of name as Thiel or Rabois. But his profile has been significantly widening over the last few years—arguably, it's his December 2020 tweet that ignited the great migration to Miami, where Asparouhov still lives. A successful moonshot would certainly push his standing well into the stratosphere. Even if it doesn’t pan out, it’s delightful to watch 29-year-old Asparouhov attempt to grab a corner of the cosmos for himself and wonder who else will try. 

the big read

The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov

Margaux beamed down to Miami to meet the 29-year-old Peter Thiel protégé, discussing both his top spot at Thiel’s Founders Fund and his Founders Fund-backed startup that has rocketed into the commercial space race. 

social studies

Rave on the Nile: The Secretive Jetsetters Rethinking the Future of Travel

Annie takes us inside an invite-only organization’s recent trek across Egypt—and an earlier one to Antarctica—and explains how the trips illustrate a pent-up demand for luxe vacations that double as networking summits.

the takeaway

This Is How Sam Altman Works the Press and Congress. I Know From Experience.

Sam Altman was a veteran Silicon Valley player long before his OpenAI became the hottest thing in tech. And over the years, Jessica has noticed how he cannily uses the same playbook to handle journos and pols alike. 

the investigation

A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’

Allegations of drug use, lax vetting of nurses and a stumbling business encircle CareRev, a hospital-staffing startup that raised $100 million during the pandemic. Last week, CEO Will Patterson resigned just as Paris was finishing her reporting on the company. 

Watching: A spotlight on social media scamsters 

I spend a lot of time talking to creators who are building legitimate, lucrative businesses. But Hulu’s new docuseries “The Age of Influence” is an important reminder of the industry’s ugly underbelly. “Each hour is really its own cautionary tale,” executive producer Joe Eardley told me. “Together, they paint a full picture of influencer culture and what can go wrong.” The series shines a light on ersatz social stars like Jay Mazini, a Muslim creator who branded himself a crypto-prophet but ended up pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, and it also delves deeply into the viral drama between influencers Emily Gellis and Tanya Zuckerbrot over the controversial F-Factor diet. I binged “Age of Influence” in two days, and I heard its central message echo again and again: Often, what you see online often isn’t reality—and the disconnect can lead to dangerous scenarios. —Kaya 

Listening: An intimate pursuit of SBF

When “Spellcaster,” a podcast about Sam Bankman-Fried, debuted this week, I wondered what possible magic it could wield: The one-time billionaire has been so well covered lately with still more TV shows, movies and books to come. Still, much like the title character, there’s curiously more to "Spellcaster" than you might initially think. Its host, Bloomberg’s Hannah Miller, is no drive-by reporter within this saga. She’d extensively covered SBF and crypto before his FTX exchange disintegrated—she also briefly worked for The Information before me—and Miller knows his former top lieutenant (and former lover) Caroline Ellison better than most, since the two share a mutual friend. “Spellcaster” had me intrigued early on when Miller described a bachelorette trip that included Ellison. It impressed me with the depth of its reporting—no easy feat in podcast land in a short-time frame—when she recounted how SBF hustled his Epsilon Theta fraternity bros during Diplomacy, a Risk-type board game: “Sam would blind them with his logic and reasoning, and once he had them on his side, he’d find the right moment to turn on them.” Clearly, the guy has a knack for coercive empire-building. – Abe

Reading: The noble Swiftie vigilantes 

Two weeks ago, I attended a show at MetLife Stadium that, for me, was less a concert than a religious experience: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. But I was one of the fortunate few to snag a Taylor ticket this summer: Ticketmaster crashed during the presale, and scalpers have cranked up their prices to many multiples over the original cost. Enter @ErasTourResell, a Twitter account that has created a more bespoke and more fair-minded secondary market—“Robin Hood-like efforts [that] come amid attempts to curb what some lawmakers describe as a monopoly over ticket sales in the U.S.,” the Wall Street Journal’s Lane Florsheim writes. For @ErasTourResell, the three founders use little more than Twitter DMs and a Google Form to connect eager concert-goers with tickets at face value. (It’s similar in spirit to the slew of Twitter accounts that popped up in 2021 to help people get Covid vaccine appointments.) “We’re just trying to help people [keep] from getting scammed," co-founder Angel Richards, 27, told the Journal. “Our favorite part is when we’re all at the shows and people come up to us and they’ll be like, ‘I’m here because of you.’” They are, truly, on their vigilante shit. —Annie 

Makes You Think

A different ad-pocalypse dawns. 

Until next Weekend, thanks for reading.

—Abe 

Staff Editor, The Information

Jon Steinberg is the Weekend Editor at The Information. He is a former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, where his work won many National Magazine Awards.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Weekend culture space
Why We Must Love A Moonshot
By Jon Steinberg · June 10, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Why We Must Love A Moonshot
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Jon, our intrepid Weekender in Chief, is out. I’m happily subbing for him. Indeed, I feel particularly energized this week after spotting something I haven’t seen in what feels like for-ev-er: an actually audacious piece of technology—that might never take off. I’m talking, of course, about Apple’s newly debuted $3,499 VR-AR headset, the Vision Pro. Candidly,...
Latest Briefs
 
Oracle Preps Cloud AI Pact with OpenAI Rival
By Amir Efrati · June 9, 2023
Andreessen Horowitz Restructures Investment Teams in AI Push
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo · June 9, 2023
Reddit CEO Cites Profit Push in Response to Backlash
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 9, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Photo via Shutterstock.
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Big Read space venture capital
The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov
By Margaux MacColl
Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed.
Marc Andreessen. Photo: Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.
Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive ai venture capital
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge
By Jon Victor and Cory Weinberg
Citadel Securities, a prominent high-frequency trading firm, has told startup founders and investors it is looking to license software from artificial intelligence startups working on large-language models or to buy stakes in them, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.