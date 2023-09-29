Why Your AI Startup is Probably Already Dead w/Special Guest Scott Belsky

Just when I thought I understood the basics of what’s happening in AI, the field moves again. This week we welcomed our first “fifth wheel”—Scott Belsky, who runs emerging products for Adobe and is also its chief strategy officer.
Scott has been living and breathing AI and brought us inside the latest on agents, promising (and not-so-promising) startups and more. Plus, a feisty debate about whether the government should break up Amazon.
I hope you enjoy. Listen here.
Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.