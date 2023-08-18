You Should Kill Your Startup, R.I.P Globalization

This was a fun “More or Less” episode. I enjoyed listening to Sam and Dave reminisce about some of their, shall we say, less successful investments. I then asked Sam for his strategy in venture capital. I was bemused by the answer.
Later in the show, we moved to another tricky topic: the future of the not-so-global internet.
Hope you enjoy. Links below.
Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.