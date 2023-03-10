‘Your Dreams Are No Longer Safe’: The Washington Crowd Gets an Alarming Crash Course in AI

Frank Luntz, the famed Republican pollster and communications guru, stood in awe listening to himself.

“It sounds like I had a stroke,” Luntz called out from the back of a banquet room at the National Press Club on a blustery evening in downtown Washington. He and around 100 other attendees at the invitation-only gathering were hearing a deepfake version of his gravelly voice as it issued sweeping political proclamations. “Neither the Democrats or the Republicans have what it takes to get the U.S. through 2028,” said the artificial intelligence version of Luntz. “Not Biden, not Trump, nor DeSantis.”

“Oh, shit,” the real Luntz muttered. It was exactly the sort of reaction the affair’s organizers had hoped to elicit.