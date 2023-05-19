An Accelerator Implodes, Leaving Founders in ShockRead more

Art by Mike Sullivan.
YouTube Undercuts Amazon on Streaming Push

Photo: Art by Mike Sullivan.

YouTube and Netflix are the most-watched streaming services in America. But it is Amazon that has come closest to building a streaming version of cable TV with its Prime Video Channels service, which lets Prime subscribers easily sign up for a wide range of streaming services run by other companies. It’s an enormously profitable business, more so than almost any individual streaming service. Now YouTube, too, is gunning for a piece of the market.

The Google-owned company, which last year launched its own version of Prime Video Channels, is undercutting Amazon by as much as 10 percentage points on what it will charge to carry streaming services, say people familiar with the matter. YouTube’s effort, which follows similar but less successful moves by both Apple and Roku to compete with Amazon, demonstrates how big tech companies are jockeying to provide the most complete streaming alternative to cable TV.

Pro Weekly Twitter
Pro Weekly: Twitter’s Intern and Our IPO Tracker’s New Winners and Losers
By Kalley Huang · May 19, 2023 8:00 AM PDT
Photo by Bloomberg
Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he and his deputies have aggressively cut jobs and slashed costs. During that process, Twitter’s internship program was canceled. But Twitter now has one intern: Arjun Chimni, who was hired as a corporate functions intern in April, according to The Information’s reporting. That’s one of the many updates we made this week to The...
Top Advertising Firm Removes ‘High Risk’ Label From Twitter
By Sahil Patel · May 19, 2023
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman to Step Down Within a Year
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · May 19, 2023
Supreme Court Sides With Tech Companies in Liability Cases
By Jon Victor · May 18, 2023
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive Finance
PayPal, Under Shareholder Pressure, Looks to Sell Xoom
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
PayPal has been seeking buyers for Xoom, a service that allows people to transfer money internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.