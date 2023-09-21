YouTube Ushers in Fresh Wave of Creator AI Tools

Startups this year have been busy launching artificial intelligence tools, from chatbots to editing features, aimed at lightening creators’ workloads. Now YouTube is the first of the major social platforms to go hard on its own AI offerings for creators.

At its Made on YouTube event in New York on Thursday, the Google-owned company made several announcements including Dream Screen, a new tool that allows creators to generate videos and photos using AI to use in the background of their short-form videos. Creators type an idea such as “dragon flying over New York City” into a prompt to generate a corresponding video. Other features include AI-powered suggestions for what videos creators should make next, an automatic dubbing product to translate videos into foreign languages, and “assistive” search for finding the right music for a video via AI.