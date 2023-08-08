YouTube’s Walpert Levy on the AI ‘Tsunami’

YouTube is getting ready to release generative AI tools for creators. But unlike rivals such as Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, it’s less interested in chatbots—the conversational software that can take on a persona such as Tony Soprano. Instead, it’s focusing on tools that will power video editing or help creators generate ideas, said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s vice president of Americas, in a recent interview.

“What’s most exciting about generative AI is the potential for lowering barriers to creation,” Walpert Levy told me. She sees AI helping creators with editing, recommendations and creating videos.