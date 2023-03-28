Much has been made of the $42 billion worth of deposits that were withdrawn from Silicon Valley Bank on the Thursday before it failed. Regulators testifying before a Senate committee on Tuesday said withdrawals the next day would have been far worse. “A total of $100 billion was scheduled to go out the door” on Friday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said before the...
Forget the IPO Window. Watch for More M&A
Here’s some food for thought about initial public offerings. Yesterday I asked Brex co-CEO Henrique Dubugras when he thought the IPO window would open. His fintech company, after all, is one of many that could be beating down that door. Having raised $1.5 billion in funding, Dubugras said the company has a plan to break even off its existing funding. When I ask the IPO question, I usually...
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
Silicon Valley's Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month