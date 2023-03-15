How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley BankSee the List

Briefing
cloud enterprise

Adobe Shares Jump 5%, CEO Says Figma Deal Still on Track

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: The Information

Adobe shares ticked up nearly 5% after the cloud software provider reported that sales rose  9.2% to nearly $4.7 billion in the three months to Jan. 31 compared to last year, down only slightly from the 10% growth it had last quarter, showing that it is weathering the technology spending slowdown better than many of its peers. Adobe is also upping its earnings per share forecast for its...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing startups policy
TikTok Ban Threat Is Déjà Vu Moment
By Martin Peers · March 15, 2023 5:33 PM PDT
The TikTok offices in Culver City, Calif. Photo by Getty.
What a bunch of Keystone cops. That’s the only way to think about the national security folks behind the latest U.S. threat to ban TikTok. As The Information reported just now, following an earlier report from The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration is demanding that Chinese tech giant ByteDance sell TikTok—or else face a ban. That’s exactly what Donald Trump threatened to do in the...
Latest Briefs
 
First Republic Explores Strategic Options Including a Sale
By Nate Becker · March 15, 2023
Adobe Shares Jump 5%, CEO Says Figma Deal Still on Track
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 15, 2023
Stripe Makes $6.5 Billion Fundraising Official
By Martin Peers · March 15, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.