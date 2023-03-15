Adobe shares ticked up nearly 5% after the cloud software provider reported that sales rose 9.2% to nearly $4.7 billion in the three months to Jan. 31 compared to last year, down only slightly from the 10% growth it had last quarter, showing that it is weathering the technology spending slowdown better than many of its peers. Adobe is also upping its earnings per share forecast for its...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing startups policy
TikTok Ban Threat Is Déjà Vu Moment
What a bunch of Keystone cops. That’s the only way to think about the national security folks behind the latest U.S. threat to ban TikTok. As The Information reported just now, following an earlier report from The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration is demanding that Chinese tech giant ByteDance sell TikTok—or else face a ban. That’s exactly what Donald Trump threatened to do in the...
Latest Briefs
First Republic Explores Strategic Options Including a Sale
Adobe Shares Jump 5%, CEO Says Figma Deal Still on Track
Stripe Makes $6.5 Billion Fundraising Official
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank