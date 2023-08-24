Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a SaleRead more

Affirm’s Loss Widens as Revenue Growth Accelerates

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

Affirm’s revenue grew 22% to $446 million in the June quarter, an acceleration from the March quarter when revenue grew only 7%. Shares rose 6% in after-hours trading. Still, the growth rate pales with Affirm’s rapid pace of expansion in the June quarter of last year, when it lifted revenue 39%. The slowdown since last year is in part due to a dramatic decline in the rate of active customer...

Exclusive amazon apple
Amazon in Talks With Disney About ESPN Streaming Partnership
By Sahil Patel · Aug. 24, 2023 3:02 PM PDT
Photo by Getty.
Amazon has had early talks with Disney about working on the streaming version of ESPN it is developing, said people familiar with the matter. The tech giant could offer the service through one of its streaming offerings, helping to expand its distribution, while possibly also taking a minority stake in ESPN. Such an arrangement could shore up ESPN’s status as the biggest force in sports...
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 24, 2023
Mastercard, Binance End Crypto Card Partnership
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 24, 2023
Shares of Digital Mortgage Company Better Plunge After SPAC Deal
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · Aug. 24, 2023
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo via Getty/Shane Burke
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
By Kevin McLaughlin, Amir Efrati and Stephanie Palazzolo
Meta Platforms is preparing to launch software to help developers automatically generate programming code, a challenge to proprietary software from OpenAI, Google and others, according to two people with direct knowledge of the product.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.