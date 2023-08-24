Affirm’s revenue grew 22% to $446 million in the June quarter, an acceleration from the March quarter when revenue grew only 7%. Shares rose 6% in after-hours trading. Still, the growth rate pales with Affirm’s rapid pace of expansion in the June quarter of last year, when it lifted revenue 39%. The slowdown since last year is in part due to a dramatic decline in the rate of active customer...
Latest Articles
Exclusive amazon apple
Amazon in Talks With Disney About ESPN Streaming Partnership
Amazon has had early talks with Disney about working on the streaming version of ESPN it is developing, said people familiar with the matter. The tech giant could offer the service through one of its streaming offerings, helping to expand its distribution, while possibly also taking a minority stake in ESPN. Such an arrangement could shore up ESPN’s status as the biggest force in sports...
