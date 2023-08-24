Latest Articles

Exclusive amazon apple

Amazon in Talks With Disney About ESPN Streaming Partnership By Sahil Patel · Aug. 24, 2023 3:02 PM PDT

Amazon has had early talks with Disney about working on the streaming version of ESPN it is developing, said people familiar with the matter. The tech giant could offer the service through one of its streaming offerings, helping to expand its distribution, while possibly also taking a minority stake in ESPN. Such an arrangement could shore up ESPN’s status as the biggest force in sports...