Geoffrey Hinton, an intellectual giant in the field of artificial intelligence, has left Google in order to speak freely about the risks of AI, according to The New York Times. While Hinton, who joined Google in 2013, had been working there part-time in recent months, his departure is symbolic given his stature in the field. Decades ago, he advocated for using a “neural network,” or a system...
Talk about mixed feelings. Anyone who banks with First Republic is surely feeling relieved today, now that JPMorgan Chase has essentially taken over the bank in a rescue deal brokered by the federal government. After weeks of worrisome headlines and a steadily falling stock price, this is a good outcome for customers—even if it’s a disaster for shareholders. Still, we’ll miss (yes, I’m a...
