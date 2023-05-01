How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software CompaniesRead More

AI Pioneer Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google

By
Jon Victor
Source: The New York Times

Geoffrey Hinton, an intellectual giant in the field of artificial intelligence, has left Google in order to speak freely about the risks of AI, according to The New York Times. While Hinton, who joined Google in 2013, had been working there part-time in recent months, his departure is symbolic given his stature in the field. Decades ago, he advocated for using a “neural network,” or a system...

The Briefing crypto Finance
JPMorgan’s First Republic Deal Is a Home Run
By Martin Peers · May 1, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Photo by Bloomberg.
Talk about mixed feelings. Anyone who banks with First Republic is surely feeling relieved today, now that JPMorgan Chase has essentially taken over the bank in a rescue deal brokered by the federal government. After weeks of worrisome headlines and a steadily falling stock price, this is a good outcome for customers—even if it’s a disaster for shareholders. Still, we’ll miss (yes, I’m a...
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Clark Miller, Shutterstock (2).
Opinion policy ai
The Case for Big Action to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
By Chamath Palihapitiya
In technology circles, people balk at the mere mention of government regulation. The naysayers argue it interferes with innovation and is a bad byproduct of big government.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.