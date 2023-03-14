Adept, an artificial intelligence startup that develops machine-learning models that let people interact with software using natural language commands, has raised $350 million in Series B funding at a post-money valuation of at least $1 billion, Forbes reported . Founded in 2021 by former leaders from OpenAI and Google, Adept is part of a new group of AI startups that aim to compete with...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Breaking
Apollo Asks VCs to Back Its Bid For Silicon Valley Bank Assets
Private equity giant Apollo Global Management has asked major venture capital firms to help finance a bid for the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a person with knowledge of the discussion. Earlier, The Information reported that several firms, including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, had discussed the possibility of a bid from Apollo with a representative...
Latest Briefs
AI Startup Adept Raises $350 Million at $1 Billion-Plus Valuation
Google Unveils New AI Tools for Cloud, Workspace
OpenAI Sells GPT-4 Access to Developers
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse