AI Startup Mistral Raises Over €105 Million in Seed Round

By
Natasha Mascarenhas
· · Source: Financial Times

Mistral AI, a startup founded by a trio of artificial intelligence researchers from Meta Platforms and Alphabet just weeks ago, raised more than €105 million ($113 million) in seed financing led by Lightspeed Ventures, the venture firm wrote in a blog post . Other investors include Stability AI and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, according to the Financial Times , which said investors valued...

Exclusive cloud enterprise
Cloudera CEO to Depart
By Anissa Gardizy · June 13, 2023 5:42 PM PDT
Outgoing Cloudera CEO Rob Bearden. Photo via Cloudera
Rob Bearden, the CEO of Cloudera, told employees in a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday that he is stepping down, according to someone with direct knowledge. Bearden said in the meeting that it was his decision to leave the company, and that he had not been fired or forced to leave, the person said. His departure comes two years after the once public company, which sells data management...
By Anissa Gardizy · June 13, 2023
By Natasha Mascarenhas · June 13, 2023
AWS Outage Appeared to Affect Delta, McDonald’s and Others
By Anissa Gardizy · June 13, 2023
Illustration by Laurent Hrybyk
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Big Read space venture capital
The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov
By Margaux MacColl
Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive amazon
AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Why Shopify Ditched Its Amazon-Like Delivery Dreams
By Theo Wayt and Ann Gehan
When Shopify last month announced the sale of its delivery operation, it was an abrupt reversal of a strategy to compete with Amazon it had spent four years and billions of dollars developing.
Photo via Shutterstock.
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Marc Andreessen. Photo: Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.