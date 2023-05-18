Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group said Thursday that its board has approved a full spin-off of its cloud computing business segment, and it aims to complete it in the next 12 months. The cloud unit intends to become an independent publicly listed company after the completion of its spin-off, Alibaba said. The move comes after Alibaba, whose stock fell sharply in the past few years due to...
Instacart's Ad Business Surges
Instacart has become an advertising powerhouse. The grocery-delivery firm’s ad revenue totaled about $740 million last year, up 30% from 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. That’s a striking increase, given that the digital ad market was largely stagnant last year. Nearly 30% of Instacart’s 2022 revenue came from selling advertising rather than actually...
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising