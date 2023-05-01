Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has just taken up a new role at a university in Japan. The University of Tokyo, the country’s most prestigious university, said its Tokyo College has appointed Ma a visiting professor effective May 1. Ma’s whereabouts and what he is doing have become a subject of controversy and speculation, ever since he largely disappeared...
Data Point microsoft google
AI Push Drives Up Capex for Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft
Big tech companies such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft have become more careful about spending over the past few months, with each laying off thousands of people. But all three are ramping up spending on servers and other technical infrastructure to gain the capacity to build and sell more artificial intelligence tools. The spending reflects the gold rush mentality that has taken...
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count