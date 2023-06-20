Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor AllegesRead more

Alibaba Group Replaces CEO and Chair Daniel Zhang

By
Juro Osawa
· · Source: The Information

Alibaba Group said its current CEO and Chair, Daniel Zhang, will step down from those positions. Eddie Wu, an Alibaba co-founder who recently took charge of the company’s domestic e-commerce business, will succeed Zhang as CEO, while Joseph Tsai, a co-founder and executive vice chair, will replace Zhang as chair, the Chinese company said in a statement. The leadership change, which will take...

Creator Economy entertainment
TikTok and Cost Cuts at Cannes
By Kaya Yurieff · June 19, 2023 8:24 AM PDT
I’m at the bustling Cannes Lions advertising festival in the south of France, where the sun is strong and the rosé is flowing. The mood feels buoyant, even as the advertising world has pulled back on spending and tech companies reel from bruising mass layoffs. Some attendees are sharing Airbnbs with colleagues or staying far from the venue to cut down on costs. But tech companies still...
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios.
Exclusive e-commerce
Why Shopify Ditched Its Amazon-Like Delivery Dreams
By Theo Wayt and Ann Gehan
When Shopify last month announced the sale of its delivery operation, it was an abrupt reversal of a strategy to compete with Amazon it had spent four years and billions of dollars developing.
Exclusive amazon
AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Dealmaker venture capital
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it.