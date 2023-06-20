Alibaba Group said its current CEO and Chair, Daniel Zhang, will step down from those positions. Eddie Wu, an Alibaba co-founder who recently took charge of the company’s domestic e-commerce business, will succeed Zhang as CEO, while Joseph Tsai, a co-founder and executive vice chair, will replace Zhang as chair, the Chinese company said in a statement. The leadership change, which will take...
I’m at the bustling Cannes Lions advertising festival in the south of France, where the sun is strong and the rosé is flowing. The mood feels buoyant, even as the advertising world has pulled back on spending and tech companies reel from bruising mass layoffs. Some attendees are sharing Airbnbs with colleagues or staying far from the venue to cut down on costs. But tech companies still...
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
