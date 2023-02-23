Alibaba Group said its revenue grew just 2% in the quarter through December, as the Chinese e-commerce giant grappled with the country’s economic woes that were made worse by Beijing’s severe Covid-19 restrictions. Alibaba, whose sprawling business empire includes cloud computing and entertainment, said revenue from its core China commerce operations for consumers in the quarter declined 1%...
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business. The meeting was timely. A few months before, Vox, owner of New York magazine and websites including Eater and The Verge, had bought Group Nine Media, a smaller collection of websites such as The Dodo, which makes cute animal videos that are popular on Facebook and...
