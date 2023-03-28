Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group said it will restructure into six business groups under a holding company. Each of the six units will have the flexibility to raise outside capital and seek its own initial public offering, Alibaba said. This is the biggest change in Alibaba’s corporate structure in the company’s 24-year history. The move comes as Alibaba, whose shares are listed in...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing crypto media/telecom
Why the CFTC’s Binance Lawsuit Is Good News for Coinbase
Privately held crypto exchanges are setting new lows in corporate governance. If you thought the initial bankruptcy filing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX was stunning in what it revealed about how that company was run, check out the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions lawsuit against Binance today. Here’s a business empire controlled by one person, Changpeng Zhao, which has no board of directors...
Latest Briefs
Alibaba to Split Into Six Business Units in Major Restructuring
Zoom Adds OpenAI Productivity Features, Launches Digital Assistant
Ten Private Equity Firms Contacted Sumo Logic Before Buyout
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
Surreal Estate real estate
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month