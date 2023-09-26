Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group’s logistics unit, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, has filed its application to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Alibaba said it would spin off Cainiao by way of the unit’s own initial public offering. The move is part of Alibaba’s massive restructuring plan. In March, the company said that it would split into six business units—including its...
Latest Articles
Exclusive microsoft ai
How Microsoft is Trying to Lessen Its Addiction to OpenAI as AI Costs Soar
Microsoft’s push to put artificial intelligence into its software has hinged almost entirely on OpenAI, the startup Microsoft funded in exchange for the right to use its cutting-edge technology. But as the costs of running advanced AI models rise, Microsoft researchers and product teams are working on a plan B. In recent weeks, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s 1,500 researchers,...
