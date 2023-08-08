Allbirds said it expected revenue to fall by as much as 23% next quarter, as the footwear and apparel brand’s unpopular push into apparel and running shoes continues to weigh on its top line. Revenue fell 9.8% from a year earlier to $70.5 million in the second quarter, a smaller drop than the 18% decline executives predicted last quarter . Allbirds CEO Joey Zwillinger said the brand would...