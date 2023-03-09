Allbirds shares plummeted more than 17% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the direct-to-consumer brand predicted that revenue would fall between 20% and 28% in the coming quarter. The fourth quarter also marked the first time the footwear brand posted a decline in year-over-year quarterly sales. Executives told analysts that the brand had shifted its focus too far away from its core...
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible. Other clients reported trouble logging in to the company’s website to view their account information and make transfers. One founder who reached an SVB customer support agent Thursday afternoon said they were informed that...
Allbirds Says Q1 Revenue to Fall Up to 28%, Shares Plunge
Oracle Shares Dip 5% Despite Cloud Growth, Ellison Touts AI Deals
Disney’s Iger on Hulu, Streaming: “Not Everybody Is Going to Win”
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation