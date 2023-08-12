Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat met with CEO Sundar Pichai in February to discuss a new role at the company, the Information reported Saturday. Sources familiar with the conversation said Porat lobbied the CEO for a role that would let her to step back from day-to-day CFO duties, while continuing to advise on key financial decisions and act as an evangelist for the company. Their...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Weekend google culture
Evangelists of Two Different Silicon Valleys
Heads up, Weekenders: The Information is asking subscribers how much time and money they spend on their various fitness and wellness routines. Please fill out our completely anonymous Brain-Body Investment survey (done in five minutes, tops), and we'll share the results soon. Thanks for participating! Hi, welcome to your Weekend.This week we’ve got a pair of richly reported...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Deals startups venture capital
Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million Valuation
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech