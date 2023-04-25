Latest Articles

Creator Economy google entertainment

Downbeat YouTube, Upbeat Spotify By Isabelle Sarraf · April 25, 2023 3:49 PM PDT

Anyone looking for relief from the pall hanging over the advertising business didn’t find it in YouTube results Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned video sharing site, something of a bellwether for the creator economy, said YouTube’s ad revenue fell 2.6% to $6.7 billion during the first quarter compared with the same period a year ago. That was the third straight quarter of decline, and worse than the...