Alphabet’s two large artificial intelligence research groups are finally coming together. DeepMind and Google Brain, whose AI interests have often overlapped but whose leaders have been reticent to work together, were merged Thursday, the company announced. The move came three weeks after The Information broke the news the two groups had put their grudges aside to work jointly to catch up to...
Latest Articles
Creator Economy Summit e-commerce
TikTok U.S. Shopping Chief: Open to Big Retail Partnerships to Fill Shopping Aims
TikTok has ambitions to transform its app into a U.S. shopping destination and is open to working with big retail partners including Walmart to make that happen, according to TikTok’s head shopping executive in the U.S. “If anyone from Walmart is here, come talk to me,” Sandie Hawkins, TikTok’s general manager of U.S. e-commerce, said at The Information’s Creator...
