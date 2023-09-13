Former Intuit CEO Brad D. Smith joined Amazon’s board of directors on Wednesday, according to a securities filing. He served as Intuit’s CEO from 2008 to 2019 and its executive chairman from 2019 until 2022. Smith is currently the president of Marshall University in West Virginia....
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Crypto Global crypto
Crypto Venture Capital Firms Face Fundraising Woes
Venture funding to crypto startups is down significantly compared to last year, when it seemed like a new crypto unicorn was crowned every day. And the pace of fundraising by venture investors has cooled dramatically too. The first half of last year saw a string of big crypto fund launches. In March, Haun Ventures announced it raised $1.5 billion across two funds. That same month, Electric...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon