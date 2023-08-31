Latest Articles

For Software Firms, Price Increases Are Becoming a Bigger Growth Factor By Martin Peers · Aug. 31, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

After a flood of earnings today, from the likes of MongoDB, Broadcom and Nutanix, we’re pretty much done with tech’s latest quarterly earnings season. (Next earnings season is only six weeks away—whoopee!) As we look back at what we learned, here’s something that’s worth thinking about: Price increases for enterprise software firms are likely to underwrite revenue growth in the next year or so....