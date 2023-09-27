Thrasio, one of the highest-profile Amazon aggregators that raked in cash from investors in 2020 and 2021, has hired advisers to explore restructuring options, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The company has been working with consultants from AlixPartners and lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis to raise capital, the report said, but could explore other options including a...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
crypto
FTX Investors Are Back in the Spotlight—as Victims
Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, set to kick off with jury selection on Oct. 3, will thrust the FTX founder and the collapse of one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges back in the spotlight. It will be a brutal reminder of a huge misstep by Sequoia Capital, Paradigm and other investors who poured a total of $2 billion into Bankman-Fried’s companies. Fraud committed...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier