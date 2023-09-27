MasterClass Takes a Crash Course in FrugalityRead more

Amazon Aggregator Thrasio Hires Restructuring Advisers

Ann Gehan
Source: The Wall Street Journal

Thrasio, one of the highest-profile Amazon aggregators that raked in cash from investors in 2020 and 2021, has hired advisers to explore restructuring options, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The company has been working with consultants from AlixPartners and lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis to raise capital, the report said, but could explore other options including a...

FTX Investors Are Back in the Spotlight—as Victims
By Aidan Ryan · Sept. 27, 2023 10:19 AM PDT
Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo via Getty.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, set to kick off with jury selection on Oct. 3, will thrust the FTX founder and the collapse of one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges back in the spotlight. It will be a brutal reminder of a huge misstep by Sequoia Capital, Paradigm and other investors who poured a total of $2 billion into Bankman-Fried’s companies. Fraud committed...
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photos by Getty.
Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware Project
By Jessica E. Lessin and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
From left to right: Blair Effron, Robert Pruzan and David Handler. Photos by Getty; Tidal Partners.
Disputes, Employee Misconduct Rattle Centerview’s Silicon Valley Dreams
By Michael Roddan
The San Francisco Bay Area–based bankers at Centerview Partners, the investment bank that advised Silicon Valley Bank’s owner and Credit Suisse through recent turmoil, got two doses of bad news last week.
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Art by Clark Miller
MasterClass Takes a Crash Course in Frugality
By Paris Martineau
MasterClass had a problem with the shoot featuring its latest star instructor, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger.
Art by Clark Miller
Europe Has Figured Out How to Tame Big Tech. Can the U.S. Learn Its Tricks?
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Late last month in Belgium, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a pressing question for Paul Tang, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament.
If AI researchers can meet Nat Friedman's Vesuvius Challenge, “It’ll be the first time we’ve read handwriting that hasn’t been seen in 2,000 years.” Art by Clark Miller
Nat Versus the Volcano: Can an AI Investor Solve an Ancient Mystery from the Ashes of Vesuvius?
By Margaux MacColl
Long before men’s daily thoughts about ancient Rome became a TikTok meme , former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman’s mind was regularly turning toward the Roman Empire.