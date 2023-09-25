Nat Versus the Volcano: Can an AI Investor Solve an Ancient Mystery from the Ashes of Vesuvius?Read more

Amazon Agrees to Invest up to $4 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic

By
Jing Yang
· · Source: The Information

Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, as big tech’s race for generative AI heats up. The investment is part of a broader deal between Amazon and Anthropic, according to a statement by the companies. As part of the agreement, Anthropic will choose Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider, and use AWS’ Trainium and Inferentia chips to...

The Weekend culture policy
What a Brazilian Steakhouse Says About the Tech Economy
By Jon Steinberg · Sept. 23, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.One of my favorite tech memes is the “We’re so back” post, the kind that pokes fun at the industry returning to the good old days of expensive perks and wine-soaked dinners.I had a real-life “We’re so back” moment this week when I attended a bacchanalian feast thrown by Bain Capital Ventures at Fogo de Chão in San Francisco. Bain Capital’s private equity arm...
By Jing Yang · Sept. 25, 2023
Writers Guild Reaches Tentative Deal With Studios to End Strike
By Juro Osawa · Sept. 24, 2023
Cybersecurity Venture Firm Cyberstarts Closes $480 Million Fund
By Maria Heeter · Sept. 23, 2023
OpenAI's Greg Brockman (left) and Google's Demis Hassabis (right). Photos by Getty.
AI Agenda google ai
OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM
By Jon Victor
As fall approaches, Google and OpenAI are locked in a good ol’ fashioned software race, aiming to launch the next generation of large-language models: multimodal.
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Photo via Midjourney.
AI Agenda startups ai
The Rise of Startups That Help Other Startups Evaluate LLMs
By Stephanie Palazzolo
All but a handful of artificial intelligence startups typically fall into one of two camps. The first group uses a single large-language model, typically OpenAI’s GPT-4, to power their applications.
Photos via Eiso Kant (left) and YouTube/VMWare Tanzu (right)
AI Agenda startups ai
How GitHub Copilot’s Co-Creator Raised $126 Million to Compete with His Former Employer
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Recent interest in artificial intelligence has focused on large-language models that aim to do everything from writing Shakespearean poetry to solving math riddles.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read policy
Europe Has Figured Out How to Tame Big Tech. Can the U.S. Learn Its Tricks?
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Late last month in Belgium, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a pressing question for Paul Tang, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament.
Art by Mike Sullivan
entertainment media/telecom
Disney-Charter Deal Could Prompt More Cable TV-Streaming Bundles
By Sahil Patel
Last week, Charter Communications, the No. 2 cable provider, and Walt Disney Co. cut a deal to include Disney streaming services, such as Disney+ and a new ESPN service still in the works, with Charter’s cable television packages.