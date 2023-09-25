Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, as big tech’s race for generative AI heats up. The investment is part of a broader deal between Amazon and Anthropic, according to a statement by the companies. As part of the agreement, Anthropic will choose Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider, and use AWS’ Trainium and Inferentia chips to...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Weekend culture policy
What a Brazilian Steakhouse Says About the Tech Economy
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.One of my favorite tech memes is the “We’re so back” post, the kind that pokes fun at the industry returning to the good old days of expensive perks and wine-soaked dinners.I had a real-life “We’re so back” moment this week when I attended a bacchanalian feast thrown by Bain Capital Ventures at Fogo de Chão in San Francisco. Bain Capital’s private equity arm...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
entertainment media/telecom
Disney-Charter Deal Could Prompt More Cable TV-Streaming Bundles