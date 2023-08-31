Latest Articles

Salesforce Delivers on Profits, but Growth Is Not What It Was By Martin Peers · Aug. 30, 2023 5:01 PM PDT

It was a relaxed Marc Benioff who addressed Wall Street analysts on Wednesday afternoon, after Salesforce reported its July-quarter earnings. Not only did he tease a couple of his top executives on the call, but he waxed lyrical about his experience using Google’s Bard chatbot and talked up the potential of AI startups to revive San Francisco’s downtown. And of course, there was the usual...