Amazon closed its $3.5 billion acquisition of primary care provider One Medical on Wednesday after the Federal Trade Commission chose not to challenge the deal. The e-commerce and cloud giant’s acquisition of One Medical, which sells subscriptions that give customers access to a network of physical medical offices and digital health services, marks Amazon’s biggest bet on healthcare to date....
Household tech names Airbnb and Stripe have gone to great lengths to prevent arcane tax rules from creating disaster for the employees who helped build those firms. Airbnb went public just before employees’ valuable stock grants expired, while Stripe is raising as much as $4 billion privately to avoid that fate. Foursquare—the once-buzzy privately held geolocation company—is...
