Amazon is closing eight of its Amazon Go convenience stores, a spokesperson said Friday, leaving 23 remaining Go locations across the U.S. as the company reevaluates its physical stores business. Four of the closures are in San Francisco, two are in New York City and two are in Seattle, an Amazon spokesperson told The Information. The two Seattle stores had already been temporarily closed and...
The Wunderkind Issue
Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs
On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends. It would either be a night for celebration or one for damage control. Los Angeles native Bhavnani, who was just 18 years old at the time, had founded the decentralized finance platform Rari Capital with two other teenagers half a year earlier....
Amazon Closes Eight Amazon Go Convenience Stores
Amazon Delays Construction of Second HQ2 Phase
Coinbase Buys Crypto Asset Manager to Battle Trading Slump
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles