Amazon is eliminating dozens of its private-label brands, including 27 out of its 30 clothing labels and two furniture brands, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company said it plans to focus on its most popular private brands, like Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials. Some of the brands are listed on Amazon’s site but will be taken down once existing inventory is sold, the...
It’s been a tough year for tech startups. In the midst of down rounds and deep layoffs, tech CEOs and VCs have been careful to emphasize profitability and strong financials above all else. Except, that is, for startups having anything to do with generative AI. The most recent example, as my colleagues Natasha Mascarenhas, Erin Woo and I reported yesterday, is AI presentation startup Tome,...
