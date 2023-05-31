Some Amazon employees walked out of work on Wednesday in protest of both the company’s return-to-office mandate and impact on climate change, organizers of the demonstration said. Social media posts appeared to show crowds of several hundred people gathered near Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, and organizers said workers at other offices also participated. While the group represents a tiny...
Deals startups google
Google Invests in AI Startup Runway to Wrest Cloud Business From AWS
Google is investing in Runway, a New York–based startup that lets customers generate video from text descriptions using artificial intelligence it pioneered, at a valuation of around $1.5 billion including the new capital, according to two people familiar with the matter. The investment, part of a roughly $100 million funding round, underscores the fierce competition among cloud providers...
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.