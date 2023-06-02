Amazon is negotiating with Verizon, T-Mobile and Boost Mobile owner Dish about potentially launching a cheap or free mobile phone service for U.S. Prime members, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The talks have been happening for six to eight weeks and have also included AT&T at some points, according to the report. A potential Prime unlimited phone plan could either be free or sell for $10...
Scene and Heard culture
The Hullabaloo of Zuzalu: Inside the Secret Pop-up City of Vitalik Buterin’s Dreams
Until it reached its planned obsolescence last week, the mythical city of Zuzalu was an intellectual wonderland. Days at Zuzalu began shortly after dawn at the edge of the Adriatic Sea. In the pursuit of an infinite life, Zuzalans (as they self-identify) enjoyed submerging themselves in the frigid waters of Montenegro at 8 a.m.—and again at 1 p.m., depending on their level of...
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.