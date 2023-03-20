Amazon plans to lay off 9,000 more employees primarily in Amazon Web Services, advertising, the streaming site Twitch and human resources, CEO Andy Jassy said on Monday. The layoffs will take place in the coming weeks, Jassy said, adding to the 18,000 employees Amazon had already cut starting in November. The latest round of layoffs is all the more notable given that AWS and advertising have...
e-commerce amazon cloud
Amazon Laying Off 9,000 More Employees, Including in AWS, Ads, Twitch
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Free Agents startups
On the Market: The Founders Who Joined Microsoft, Spotify, Coinbase and Twitter
Call them acqui-fires. Several founders who took positions at the bigger tech companies that bought their startups recently lost their jobs when layoffs rolled through Silicon Valley. That means managers and engineers who also have the entrepreneurial bug are now on the market. Twitter’s most recent round of job cuts included at least four such founders, including the entrepreneurs behind...
Latest Briefs
Flagstar Acquires Most of Signature Bank, Excluding Crypto Business
Amazon Laying Off 9,000 More Employees, Including in AWS, Ads, Twitch
FDIC Sets Deadline for SVB Bids
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.