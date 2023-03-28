Latest Articles

Opinion startups

Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business By Ben Parr · March 28, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question. Generative artificial intelligence is 99% of the buzz in Silicon Valley right now. In just the last few weeks, Open AI released GPT-4, its most advanced language model to date; Google announced AI for the...