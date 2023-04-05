Amazon is planning to cut how much equity it awards employees “by a small amount” in 2025 due in part to economic concerns, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing internal documents. Meanwhile, the company is considering giving employees a higher percentage of their compensation in cash. While Amazon will reportedly reevaluate its 2025 equity-award plan next year, the proposed cut, paired with...
Latest Articles
The Ex-Twitter Employee Going Viral With Vegan Food
Until November, Priyanka Naik’s career as a food blogger took place around the sidelines of her main job at Twitter, where she most recently led the social network’s North American and Latin American partnerships with large companies developing products with its API, or backend to its tweet data. But after she lost that position in layoffs that followed Elon Musk’s takeover, Naik decided to...
Latest Briefs
Amazon Plans to Cut Employee Equity Awards in 2025
Disney Puts Hulu President in Charge of Disney+
Saudi PIF to Buy Mobile Gaming Company Scopely for Nearly $5 Billion
Recent Popular Stories
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion