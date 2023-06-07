Amazon plans to launch a version of its Prime Video streaming service with ads, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The move comes as Amazon looks to grow its advertising business beyond the core e-commerce formats that account for the bulk of its ad revenue. The company is still considering different ways to introduce ads to Prime Video, including serving ads to existing Prime...
BuzzFeed Considers Sale of Complex Networks
BuzzFeed is exploring a potential sale of Complex Networks, a digital media firm it acquired when going public in late 2021 for nearly $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter. The move, which follows a decline in Complex’s revenues over the past couple of years, is a sign of the challenges facing BuzzFeed, once a high-flying star of the digital media sector that...
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.