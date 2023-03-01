Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising HurdlesRead Now

Briefing
amazon

Amazon Ring Founder Steps Down as CEO

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: The Information

The founder of Amazon smart doorbell subsidiary Ring, Jamie Siminoff, is stepping aside as CEO, he said in a blog post Wednesday. Siminoff will be replaced by Elizabeth Hamren, who most recently was Discord’s COO and previously held executive roles at Meta and Microsoft. Siminoff, who oversaw Ring’s $839 million acquisition by Amazon in 2018, will remain with Ring as “chief inventor,”...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive
Alphabet’s Robotaxi Unit Waymo Says it Laid Off 8%
By Jon Victor · March 1, 2023 8:37 AM PST
A Waymo prototype robotaxi in San Francisco. Credit: Waymo
Alphabet’s robotaxi developer Waymo laid off 137 employees on Wednesday, its second round of cuts this year as the parent company reins in spending across its subsidiaries. The layoffs mean around 8% of Waymo employees, or 209 employees, have been cut this year, Waymo’s co-CEOs told staff in an internal email viewed by The Information. The latest round of cuts primarily focused on...
Latest Briefs
 
Amazon Ring Founder Steps Down as CEO
By Theo Wayt · March 1, 2023
Vice’s Head of News and Entertainment Departs Company
By Sahil Patel · March 1, 2023
Crypto Traders Pull Over $5 Billion From Binance-Branded Stablecoin
By Akash Pasricha · March 1, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller. Palmer Luckey: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Kim Kardashian West: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg; Henry Kravis: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Peter Thiel: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg; Bob Iger: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Jon Winkelried: Bess Adler/Bloomberg; Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg; Mukesh Ambani: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.