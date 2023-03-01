Latest Articles

Alphabet’s Robotaxi Unit Waymo Says it Laid Off 8% By Jon Victor · March 1, 2023 8:37 AM PST

Alphabet’s robotaxi developer Waymo laid off 137 employees on Wednesday, its second round of cuts this year as the parent company reins in spending across its subsidiaries. The layoffs mean around 8% of Waymo employees, or 209 employees, have been cut this year, Waymo’s co-CEOs told staff in an internal email viewed by The Information. The latest round of cuts primarily focused on...