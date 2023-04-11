The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday handed down a fine against an Amazon seller for abusing the site’s reviews system to boost its products, representing the agency’s first enforcement action for what it calls “review hijacking.” The Bountiful Company, a supplements maker, tricked customers into believing that newer products had more reviews and higher ratings by repurposing reviews...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Opinion startups
Make Time for This Tax Secret
If you’re a founder or you work in the startup space, you can’t afford to be ignorant about tax law, especially in a down market. One day a piece of paper says you’re worth tens of millions of dollars; the next day, pennies. Many first-time founders saw their valuations drop for the first time in 2022—and with April 18 fast approaching, many are learning of the tax...
Latest Briefs
U.S. Adults Are Overwhelmingly Skeptical of Crypto, Pew Research Finds
Arm Listing to Get Sign-Off from SoftBank CEO
Amazon Seller Hit with First FTC Fine for ‘Review Hijacking’
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion