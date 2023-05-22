Briefing
amazon

Amazon Starts Using Palm Prints for Age Verification at Bars

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: The Information

Amazon said on Monday that its Amazon One palm scanning technology can now verify customers’ ages, an upgrade that could make the payments system an easier sell to bars and other alcohol sellers. After customers enroll in Amazon One by scanning their palms into Amazon’s system, they will also be required to upload their government IDs and pictures of themselves.  The technology streamlines the...

Latest Articles
 
cloud
TikTok Says U.S. Survival Plan is Going Forward. Its Cloud Provider Isn’t So Sure
By Anissa Gardizy · May 22, 2023 7:30 AM PDT
Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok. Photo by Bloomberg
TikTok’s leaders have spent much of this year telling Washington insiders the company was moving forward with Project Texas, a plan to run the viral video app in a way that alleviates U.S. government concerns about potential meddling by China. The reality isn’t so simple. Project Texas requires Oracle, the app’s cloud provider, to monitor for malicious activity as well as...
Latest Briefs
 
EU Regulators Fine Meta $1.3B Over Data Transfers
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · May 22, 2023
China Telcos to Stop Buying Micron Products Over National Security
By Wayne Ma · May 21, 2023
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
What'll you have? Expensify CEO and founder David Barrett has high hopes for his workspace-cafe-lounge concept in San Francisco. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 culture
A Lounge, an Office and a Strike Against Silicon Valley’s ‘Factory Mentality’
By Jon Steinberg
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive Finance
PayPal, Under Shareholder Pressure, Looks to Sell Xoom
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
PayPal has been seeking buyers for Xoom, a service that allows people to transfer money internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.
From left, Major League Pickleball owners Dude Perfect, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Cuban, Naomi Osaka, Kate Upton, David Dobrik, LeBron James and Tom Brady. Photo-composite by Clark Miller. Gary Vaynerchuk by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg, Kate Upton by Humberto Vidal, Lebron James by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images.
The Big Read culture
The Hot New Trophy Asset: A Pro Pickleball Team
By Abram Brown
It was power lunch hour in midtown Manhattan and Central Park’s new pickleball courts had filled up with the type of sporty executives who once preferred to talk business over 18 holes of golf.