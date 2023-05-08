Latest Articles

Exclusive microsoft google

Google and Microsoft’s Other AI Race: Server Chips By Anissa Gardizy · May 8, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

Amazon, Microsoft and Google are known for their software, but now they are collectively spending billions of dollars to develop and produce microchips to power servers and artificial intelligence. As the companies’ AI and cloud rivalries grow, the chip projects are becoming a critical part of their strategy to reduce costs and win over business customers. The above chart, based on The...