Amazon plans to make its movies and TV shows, including original programming produced by Amazon Studios, available to rent or buy on other platforms. The company has formed a new business unit, called Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, which will also focus on licensing the company’s programming to TV networks in foreign markets. It will be led by Chris Ottinger, who was previously in charge of...
Google and Microsoft’s Other AI Race: Server Chips
Amazon, Microsoft and Google are known for their software, but now they are collectively spending billions of dollars to develop and produce microchips to power servers and artificial intelligence. As the companies’ AI and cloud rivalries grow, the chip projects are becoming a critical part of their strategy to reduce costs and win over business customers. The above chart, based on The...
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise