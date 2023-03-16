Latest Articles

Subscriber Survey economy

The Information Readers Turn Bearish By Scott Thurm · March 16, 2023 9:30 AM PDT

What a difference a month makes. In early February readers of The Information were optimistic about 2023, with nearly three times as many respondents saying they expected conditions for tech companies to improve over the next six months as expected conditions to worsen. Now that sentiment has reversed. By more than 2-to-1, respondents to our latest survey expect conditions to worsen. Optimism...