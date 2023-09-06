The Federal Trade Commission plans to file its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon later this month, after the two parties failed to resolve their disagreements during a final meeting in August, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The FTC’s lawsuit will target several aspects of Amazon’s business, including how it handles pricing on Amazon.com and the way it runs...
e-commerce amazon policy
Amazon to Face FTC Antitrust Suit This Month After ‘Last Rites’ Meeting
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive google apple
Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI
Apple has been expanding its computing budget for building artificial intelligence to millions of dollars a day. One of its goals is to develop features such as one that allows iPhone customers to use simple voice commands to automate tasks involving multiple steps, according to people familiar with the effort. The technology, for instance, could allow someone to tell the Siri voice assistant...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’