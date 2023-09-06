‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture CapitalRead more

Amazon to Face FTC Antitrust Suit This Month After ‘Last Rites’ Meeting

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Federal Trade Commission plans to file its long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon later this month, after the two parties failed to resolve their disagreements during a final meeting in August, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The FTC’s lawsuit will target several aspects of Amazon’s business, including how it handles pricing on Amazon.com and the way it runs...

Exclusive google apple
Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI
By Wayne Ma · Sept. 6, 2023 10:49 AM PDT
Apple's AI chief, John Giannandrea. Photo via Getty
Apple has been expanding its computing budget for building artificial intelligence to millions of dollars a day. One of its goals is to develop features such as one that allows iPhone customers to use simple voice commands to automate tasks involving multiple steps, according to people familiar with the effort. The technology, for instance, could allow someone to tell the Siri voice assistant...
Photo by AP.
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Midjourney art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo engaged in a high-wire act of diplomacy during her four-day trip to China. Photo of Raimondo via Getty Images. Collage by Clark Miller.
The Big Read asia policy
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.
James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley. Photo via Getty.
Finance
The Secret Sauce Morgan Stanley’s CEO Is Leaving for His Successor
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Over the past five years, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman spent $14 billion buying the pieces of what is now the world’s second-biggest provider of corporate stock plans.