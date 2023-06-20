A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy StartupsRead more

Amazon to Sell DPReview, a Photography Site It Planned to Shut Down

Maria Heeter
Amazon has struck a deal to sell digital photography website DPReview, months after planning to shutter the business amid a wave of layoffs the tech giant had announced in January. Gear Patrol, a publisher specializing in product reviews, is acquiring DPReview and will keep it running, Gear Patrol told The Information. The sale price couldn’t be learned, and the deal is set to be announced as...

Creator Economy Database startups entertainment
Creator Startup Funding Breaks Quarterly U.S. Losing Streak
By Isabelle Sarraf and Kalley Huang · June 20, 2023 10:41 AM PDT
Left to right: musicians thekid.ACE, PinkPantheress, beabadoobee and Tokimonsta. Art by Shane Burke.
It’s still incredibly hard to raise venture capital as the founder of a creator economy startup—unless you’re offering services for independent musicians. Creator economy startups in the U.S. raised $151.5 million in venture funding in the second quarter of this year so far, down 82% year over year, according to an update from The Information’s Creator Economy Database....
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it.
ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
crypto venture capital
How the SEC Could Cripple Crypto Venture Capitalists
By Aidan Ryan
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuits against both Coinbase and Binance have sparked an intense debate about its effort to regulate the crypto markets.
Opinion policy ai
The Law Is Coming for AI—But Maybe Not the Law You Think
By M.R. Leiser
While the approval of the AI Act in the European Parliament on Wednesday will no doubt go down in history as a day of reckoning for generative artificial intelligence, it was not the first.