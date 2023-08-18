Amazon is looking to boost its TikTok-style shopping feed by offering payments to creators to make videos. But the initiative is running into a hiccup, with creators mocking the offers as too low, Bloomberg reports. Amazon reached out to a pool of creators with an offer to pay them up to $12,500 in total for 500 videos featuring two or more products. That works out to $25 per video—well below...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets
Why Next Week Will Be Action-Packed for Tech News Junkies
Next week is promising to be action-packed for tech news, with earnings coming from some notable enterprise software names—Nvidia, Snowflake and Zoom Video. There will also likely be IPO filings from Instacart, according to Bloomberg, and Arm, according to various outlets. The IPO market seems to be awaking from its slumber. The IPO filings will be worth reading for their financial details...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?