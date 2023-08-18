Verizon Has Talked With Disney About ESPN PartnershipRead more

Amazon Tries to Attract Creators With Cash Offers for Videos

Kaya Yurieff
Amazon is looking to boost its TikTok-style shopping feed by offering payments to creators to make videos. But the initiative is running into a hiccup, with creators mocking the offers as too low, Bloomberg reports. Amazon reached out to a pool of creators with an offer to pay them up to $12,500 in total for 500 videos featuring two or more products. That works out to $25 per video—well below...

Why Next Week Will Be Action-Packed for Tech News Junkies
Aug. 18, 2023
Next week is promising to be action-packed for tech news, with earnings coming from some notable enterprise software names—Nvidia, Snowflake and Zoom Video. There will also likely be IPO filings from Instacart, according to Bloomberg, and Arm, according to various outlets. The IPO market seems to be awaking from its slumber. The IPO filings will be worth reading for their financial details...
Arm’s Revenue Fell 1% Last Year
Aug. 18, 2023
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
Enterprise software firm Databricks is in early discussions with investors for a new cash infusion, likely totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, as it looks to capitalize on the fervor over artificial intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said.
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant’s 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.